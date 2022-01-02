Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | December 31, 2021 7:00 PM ET
Hotel Xcaret Arte’s All-Fun Inclusive Concept
When people want to fully relax in a warm, tropical place, they usually look to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. Having the vacation prepaid and not having to pull out the wallet for every drink or meal allows travelers to kick back and have a worry-free stay.
Hotel Xcaret Arte takes this process to the next level with its All-Fun Inclusive concept. It goes far beyond unlimited food and beverages. It all starts the moment guests land at the Cancun International Airport, as transportation to the resort is included.
From there, guests will delight in finding all food and drinks at the property included with their stay. And this means more than just buffets – the resort has a variety of unique dining experiences.
In addition to delicious cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails, visitors to Hotel Xcaret Arte have access to several art workshops to participate in. This includes weaving, drawing, dancing and more.
Those interested in exploring the surrounding area can do so through tours and visits to the parks – which are also included in the vacation cost. Families can enjoy activities like zip lining over the trees, driving amphibious vehicles through the jungle and snorkeling all at no extra charge.
After an unforgettable vacation, the included airport transfer takes visitors safely back to the Cancun airport. This unique All-Fun Included concept means guests can worry less about the logistics and more about having fun.
