Hotel Xcaret Arte’s Unique Dining Experiences
One of the most important parts of vacation for a lot of people is the cuisine. Travelers enjoy tasting the local fare and indulging in unique menu items along with desserts they might not always eat back home.
Hotel Xcaret Arte in Riviera Maya, Mexico is an ideal spot for travelers interested in taking their taste buds on a journey during vacation. The property has everything from poolside food trucks to fancy sit-down eateries for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The head chefs at the restaurants take pride in their work, and each one offers something different. These culinary experiences are not something you find at every resort.
“We have created this culinary team of top Mexican celebrity chefs. We also have this variety of different cuisine from different areas of Mexico,” explains Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, adding that Hotel Xcaret Arte is one of the few all-inclusive resorts to include a restaurant run by a Michelin star chef, Chef Paco Méndez, without charging an extra cost.
Kibi Kibi is a favorite among guests – merging flavors from both Yucatan and Lebanon, internationally famous Chef Roberto Solis creates unforgettable dishes for diners to indulge in. Kibi Kibi has everything from traditional Kibbeh to Al pastor tacos.
Chef Alejandro Ruiz and Chef Roberto Solís both run Xaak, a restaurant with regional food and pre-Hispanic influences. Juan Licerio is the chef for Mercado de San Juan, which has flavors from several of Mexico’s towns.
These are just a few of the many restaurants available to guests right on property. To learn more about Hotel Xcaret Arte’s culinary experiences, visit www.hotelxcaretarte.com.
