July 15, 2019
How to Explore Chichén Itzá
There are several areas to stay in and plenty of activities to do during a trip to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
Whether they are in Cancun or Riviera Maya, visitors have the option to snorkel with vibrant-colored fish, zip line through forests, explore cenotes, shop, dine and so much more.
Travelers wanting to learn more about the country’s history may be interested in taking a tour to Chichén Itzá, a complex of Mayan ruins. And there is no better way to explore this place than with an Experiencias Xcaret tour.
This specific archaeological tour is complete and unique. Guests step onto a luxury bus in the morning and enjoy a light breakfast during the ride consisting of a baguette, fresh juice, a muffin and coffee. Bottled water and a buffet meal with both unlimited beer and non-alcoholic beverages at La Casona de Valladolid restaurant are also included.
In addition to transportation and food, this excursion includes a tour with a certified bilingual guide and about an hour of free time at Chichén Itzá. It’s available Monday through Saturday, and children four years old and younger receive free admission.
