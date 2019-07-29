Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | July 29, 2019 4:00 PM ET
How to Spend a Tuesday Night at Temptation Cancun Resort
Tuesday night isn't your usual weeknight evening during a stay at the adults-only Temptation Cancun Resort. This hotel, part of Original Group, is located on the beaches of Cancun and provides unlimited amounts of fun throughout the day and well into the evening.
In addition to enjoying the beach and pool during the day, when evening comes, visitors can change into their planned-out outfits for the various theme nights. The dress code allows guests to have two choices for Tuesday evening outfits: an angel or a devil.
If your stay conveniently lands over a Tuesday, be sure to have something to wear packed in your suitcase. Other theme nights throughout the week include Superheroes, Lingerie Lounge, School Girls and Nerds and a handful of others.
Keep in mind that theme nights can change at any time, so be sure to look into which ones are going on over your stay prior to departure. If your Tuesday nights haven’t been very exciting, consider spicing it up by spending your next one at the lovely Temptation Cancun Resort.
Learn more about the angels and devils theme nights and all the others as well by visiting the Temptation Cancun Resort website.
