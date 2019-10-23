The Cosmopolitan Blog | October 23, 2019 7:00 AM ET
Las Vegas Accommodates Evolving Dietary Preferences
Las Vegas has always been a place to go and indulge in all sorts of things, from upgraded accommodations and lively shows to various restaurants serving delicious food. People get excited to enjoy an endless buffet, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Visitors are still indulging in all of the above.
However, dietary preferences have begun evolving in recent years. More and more, restaurants are hearing about dietary needs or new lifestyle trends including eating gluten-free or vegan. People are overall making healthier choices when it comes to dining options.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas notices, and the resort has a number of healthy options for people to dine at. These include China Poblano, a Mexican Chinese mash-up, and Estiatorio Milos, which serves Mediterranean fare.
The restaurants overall are working on making their existing menus cater to broader requests, whether that includes gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.
Groups traveling for meetings or conventions will have no problem finding a broad range of delicious options on the menu. Dietary requests for groups can be sent in ahead of time to be looked over by the catering team. The staff will ensure there are options for everyone in the group.
