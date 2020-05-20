The Cosmopolitan Blog | May 20, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Learn About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Rewards Program
Travelers looking to do more than only gambling during their stay in Las Vegas will benefit from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Identity Membership & Rewards program.
Catie Gillis, The Cosmopolitan’s Director of Slot Marketing, explains that their goal is to allow all visitors to benefit from the program, not only those who gamble.
“You have to take care of your loyal customers,” Gillis says. “We’ve been on the forefront of [customer service], and we have a program that truly gives back to all types of guests, gamers and non-gamers. We are not just a slot club. We are for everyone.”
Although gamers do benefit from this program, receiving one point back for every $2.50 spent on reel slots, other guests have a chance to reap rewards too. Identity Membership & Rewards offers five points for every $1 spent on hotel, spa, dining and shopping. Every time a guest earns 100 points, it is turned into $1 for either resort credit or free play on slots and video poker.
There is more than just casinos at The Cosmopolitan, and guests are encouraged to explore everything the resort has to offer. This premier rewards program allows visitors to do just that.
Click here to learn more about the Identity Membership & Rewards program.
