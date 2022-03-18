Virgin Voyages Blog | March 18, 2022 10:36 AM ET
Living the Suite Life With Virgin Voyages
Just admit it: you like traveling in style. Why compromise on your cruise accommodations when you could enjoy swinging on your hammock or showering on your private balcony? Perhaps you like additional roominess and space, or maybe you just like the included access to exclusive areas of the ship. No matter why you choose a suite aboard Virgin Voyages, there’s plenty to love with eight different suite styles in two different categories.
RockStar Quarters are larger and offer more amenities than cabins on any Virgin Voyages superyacht. There are four different types of RockStar Quarters to ensure that Rockstars can find the one perfectly tailored for them. All of these suites come equipped with full-sized bars, a hammock on every private balcony, a record player, brass accents and saturated colors.
Additionally, guests who book RockStar Quarters can enjoy some added amenities, too, like access to the exclusive Richard’s Rooftop, a panoramic sundeck that offers parties and stargazing events. They’ll also receive a full-size bar in their suites, early booking and priority access to onshore and offshore activities, as well as dining experiences and 24/7 support with a RockStar Agent.
The Brilliant Suite offers 482 square feet of living space with a fully-stocked, full-size bar, a luxurious king bed and a full marble bath complete with a spacious shower. The Seriously Suite is a bit smaller, offering 352 square feet of living space, but offers the same amenities as the Brilliant Suite.
For those who want some more space and to take in uninterrupted sea views, the Cheeky Corner Suite is perfect! Ranging from 615-857 square feet, these suites offer wraparound terraces, as well as the glamorous marble bathroom and king-sized bed. Some people enjoy spending hours watching the ship create its mesmerizing wake; Sweet Aft Suites are perfect, offering 416-661 square feet of living space, including a spacious terrace overlooking the ocean at the back of the ship.
But maybe you’re willing to go even more glamorous. Think: access to private parts of the ship, like Richard’s Rooftop, free spa access, private transfers, bottomless in-room bar and 24/7 RockStar Agent support. If these things sound like a dream, you’ll love the Mega RockStar Suites. All of these suites come with the amenities above, as well as outdoor hammocks and outdoor showers, record players, marble baths, king beds and full-size bars.
The Gorgeous Suite is the smallest in this category, at a spacious 570 square feet. The Posh Suite offers more space at 833 square feet and comes with an outdoor champagne table and a larger indoor living area. At 950 square feet, the Fab Suite offers even more living space.
The Massive Suite, like its name suggests, offers a ridiculous amount of living space, complete with its own music room and oversized terrace complete with a private hot tub. This suite also comes complete with its own indoor soaking tub in the bathroom, too, and measures a stunning 2,147 square feet.
