Make Time for a Spa Visit on Your Next Vacation
Vacations are a great way to relax, and many people choose to take a beach vacation to get away from the stress of everyday life. In addition to the warm weather and beach, though, what better way to fully relax than with a trip to the spa?
Excellence Resorts, part of The Excellence Collection, has you covered with a Miilé Spa at each of the five properties—Excellence Riviera Cancun, Excellence Playa Mujeres, Excellence Punta Cana, Excellence El Carmen and Excellence Oyster Bay.
The Miilé Spa allows relaxation to happen naturally, and guests staying at these resorts can choose to spend as long as they’d like in this tranquil oasis, whether it’s for a treatment or to use the facilities.
Treatments include massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and other body treatments.
Whether you’re enjoying a quick getaway from work or celebrating a special occasion, getting a spa treatment can ensure complete relaxation during your vacation. Release tension in both your mind and body so you can get back to the pool or beach feeling rejuvenated and ready to enjoy the rest of the trip.
