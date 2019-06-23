AmaWaterways Blog | June 23, 2019 1:35 PM ET
Making Memories Along the Mekong
Vietnam and Cambodia are not only beautiful places, but they are filled with amazing, hardworking people. From the students at the small village schools to the monks and drivers, all of them provide important life lessons to take home.
The first ship AmaWaterways ever had cruising the Mekong was in 2009, and although there have been many changes in the area throughout the years, the experience continues to be both authentic and educational.
Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President and Co-Owner of AmaWaterways, joins the Vietnamese and Cambodian crew onboard AmaDara at least once a year. She encourages families to take this journey, as she sees firsthand how the people of this area inspire the younger generation.
Guests can have the best of both worlds when cruising this destination—the convenience and comfort of a cruise ship while also being able to be immersed in the local culture through various excursions.
Visitors can tour local villages, floating markets and monasteries. The itineraries also include a Buddhist Blessing Ceremony and an Oxcart ride. The special interactions with people in the area will leave visitors with lasting memories.
