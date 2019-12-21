Crystal Cruises Blog | December 21, 2019 4:01 PM ET
Mediterranean Adventures With Crystal Cruises
Adventure seekers looking for exciting activities to participate in during 2020 will find them in the Mediterranean, and Crystal Cruises has a lot in store for this destination in the new year for those in search of a thrill.
Whether your New Year's resolution is to travel more or to be more active, this cruise line has you covered in both departments.
As far as thrills go, some of the more intense options are river rafting along the River Var from Monte Carlo, bicycling along the cliffs of Corsica from Ajaccio, France and running a 5k or 10k along the Ombia River of Dubrovnik.
Although, there are some less intense options for those travelers who crave a soft adventure. Participating in sunset yoga and meditation in the Wadi Rum with an expert instructor is one option, in addition to sea kayaking from Croatia’s Kolorina Bay to Betina Beach.
There are also several hiking and snorkeling opportunities throughout the region.
Helicopter rides are often a once in a lifetime excursion for travelers. In the Mediterranean, visitors can choose to take a ride over Mt. Etna, Sicily’s most famous peak or over Monaco to see aerial views of Cap Martin.
