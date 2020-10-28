Hurtigruten Blog | October 28, 2020 8:25 AM ET
Meet the Hurtigruten Experts in Antarctica
A visit to Antarctica is a trip like no other, and it only makes sense to explore the destination with experts who are able to enhance this unique experience.
Hurtigruten’s Antarctica Expedition Team is made up of experts who are excited to share this place with travelers and aim to safeguard both explorers and the pristine environment that’s being explored. These people are experts on safety and sustainability, and they ensure the exploration of this remote destination is done right.
With the help of guest lecturers and scientists, the expedition team enhances the voyage for travelers with first-hand knowledge and added insight, and they guarantee the lightest possible footprint in the surrounding environment.
The lectures during a trip to this area include topics such as birds and marine mammals, oceanography and geology, sea ice and glaciers, climate, exploration history and storytelling, photography and much more.
“I am really excited to share knowledge with our guests about the unforgettable nature and beauty that we encounter in Antarctica – feeding whales, porpoising penguins, and amazing scenery,” said Tudor Morgan, Expedition Team Leader.
The experts that makeup Hurtigruten’s Antarctica Expedition Team ensure guests leave nothing behind but rather bring home unique memories that will last a lifetime.
To learn more about the team, click here.
More Hurtigruten, Antarctica
More by Hurtigruten Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS