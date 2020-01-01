Seabourn Blog | January 01, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Memorable Journeys With Seabourn Expedition Cruises
There are plenty of adventurous trips that make it on numerous bucket lists, but actually taking the journey seems near impossible for most people.
Activities such as exploring the Amazon River by Zodiac, kayaking through the Icelandic fjords and walking amongst penguins in Antarctica seem unreachable, but Seabourn Expedition Cruises allow these adventures to be quite tangible.
These cruises allow daring travelers to explore the world’s most remote locations up close and in turn, have the most memorable journeys and, of course, check those long-awaited events of their bucket lists.
It all began in 2013 when Seabourn sent the Seabourn Quest to Antarctica for its inaugural sailing with scientists, academics and naturalists. It sparked many more trips to even more remote destinations all over the world.
Soon the Seabourn Venture and a sister ship will make their debut to also explore sought-after destinations that are off the beaten path. Aboard every sailing will be a 26-person team of scholars and researchers sharing their knowledge.
For travelers looking into their first expedition, Seabourn suggests cruising the Arctic. Several adventures are available in this area including exploring fjords and admiring massive icebergs from a kayak.
