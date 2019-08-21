Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | August 21, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Mexico’s All Fun Inclusive Retreat for Families
When you hear the word “all-inclusive,” you usually think of unlimited meals, snacks, drinks and maybe even entertainment. This is true for many resorts throughout Cancun and Riviera Maya, and it’s a great way to allow the entire family to vacation stress-free.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico takes this concept a few steps further with the All Fun Inclusive Program. Families will not only be treated to unlimited meals, snacks, drinks and entertainment, but also several other amenities.
Most people enjoy taking an excursion or two while on vacation. However, participating in activities and tours such as zip lining through the jungle, kayaking in a cenote, exploring an underground river and snorkeling all day with tropical fish usually means spending more money during the trip.
These activities, plus many others, are included with a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico, so there is no need to continue pulling out your wallet. Your entire family can take as many excursions to the nearby parks as they’d like without worrying about how much it’s all going to cost.
To top it off, transportation to and from the parks—as well as transportation to and from the airport—is also included with the All Fun Inclusive concept. Families can see what redefined all-inclusive looks like with a stay at this property.
