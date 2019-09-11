AmaWaterways Blog | September 11, 2019 8:00 AM ET
New Experiences Available for AmaWaterways’ 2020 Season
It’s never too early to start thinking about the 2020 travel season, especially if you’re taking a cruise.
River cruises can be booked well in advance, and it’s important to do so if there’s a specific cabin or tour you want to take. AmaWaterways’ new 193-page 2020 Europe, Asia & Africa Extensive Brochure recently became available, and Kristin Karst shared some of the new experiences available.
Wellness on the Mekong
Wellness activities will now be available while traveling the Mekong with AmaWaterways. Guests can experience morning stretching, core strengthening, resistance band classes, wellness walks, Yoga and more. This will all be available with a Wellness Host on board.
Istanbul Land Program
In addition to visiting Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria, AmaWaterways is now also offering a three-day escorted stay in Istanbul, Turkey. Visitors will be able to view iconic spots and learn about the city’s history.
Taste of Bordeaux
With a pre-cruise stay in Bilbao and San Sebastián, Spain and a post-cruise stay in Loire Valley, this experience will offer guests delicious food and wine and interesting art and history.
Visit Kristin’s Blog to learn about more special experiences for the upcoming 2020 season.
