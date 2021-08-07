Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | August 06, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Norwegian Cruise Line's Alaska Cruise Port Lineup
Norwegian Cruise Line offers a wide variety of Alaska cruises for 2022 and beyond on five different ships. But with so many options and itineraries, how do you know which destinations you should visit?
The places you could visit on an Alaskan cruise offer so many cultural, culinary and adventurous experiences to enjoy.
For instance, Sitka is a great place to visit for outdoor excursions and art lovers. With rainforest hikes, sea otter and whale watching excursions, as well as the Alaska Raptor Center, guests can get up close and personal with the area’s native wildlife. The city was also once the capital city of the state when it was under Russian control and is often called the “Paris of the Pacific” because of its history of fine arts. Excursions in Sitka could also be arts-based, like a trip to learn how to blow glass.
The important gold rush town of Skagway offers travelers the Gold Rush National Historic Park and the Kroschel Wildlife Refuge. Excursions here could include gold panning, a dog sled adventure featuring huskies or a trip on the scenic White Pass Railway.
The third destination you could visit on an Alaskan cruise is Ketchikan, known as the salmon capital of the world. Here there are options to enjoy culinary excursions like a Dungeness crab feast or a trip to see the Misty Fjords, where you can spy bald eagles in their natural habitat.
With Norwegian Cruise Line, embarkation points for 2022 are either Seattle or Vancouver for five-, seven- and nine-day cruises. NCL is also offering two 16-day cruises going from Alaska to Hawaii or Seattle to Tokyo in October. You can easily extend your vacation using Alaska Cruisetours, which range from 11-14 days, with an NCL cruise combined with land experiences like a trip to Denali National Park.
