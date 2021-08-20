Riviera Nayarit | August 19, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Outdoor Activities in Riviera Nayarit
Riviera Nayarit, located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, is an ideal place for all types of travelers – families, couples, groups of friends and solo travelers. Adventure seekers and outdoor lovers will especially enjoy a trip to this destination, as there are plenty of activities to partake in.
Once the logistics such as accommodation and transportation are booked, it’s time to take a look at which activities are available to make a good trip even better.
Hiking is a popular option in the Riviera Nayarit’s micro-destinations, and there are trails available for all ages making it a family-friendly activity. Top spots include Cerro del Mono (Monkey Mountain), the Mirador del Toro (El Toro Outlook) and Malpaso.
Those interested in getting in the water have several options. Visitors can test their balance on a paddleboard, snorkel at the Islas Marietas or take surfing lessons in Sayulita, San Pancho or Punta de Mita.
Riviera Nayarit has kept visitors informed on the ever-changing travel climate since day one of the coronavirus pandemic, and it continues to do so to this day. The destination was recently recognized with the Gold Stevie Award for its efforts.
"We are extremely proud to receive the Stevie Award. This prestigious award is a great recognition of our advocacy, public relations and communication work," said Marc Murphy, CEO of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The Riviera Nayarit has implemented creative ways to generate brand awareness and inspire future travel while highlighting safety."
To learn about more things to do during a visit to Riviera Nayarit, click here.
More Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit
More by Riviera Nayarit
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS