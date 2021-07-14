Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | July 14, 2021 2:00 PM ET
Pamper Your Senses at Muluk Spa
A visit to the resort spa is always a pleasant experience to add to any vacation, but booking a treatment at Hotel Xcaret Arte’s Muluk Spa is a must while staying at this newly opened resort.
Staying at this property in Mexico is already a unique journey, and the spa is a separate experience all on its own. From the moment guests step foot inside, they are welcomed into a serene atmosphere with pleasant scents, soft sounds and lush natural surroundings.
Muluk Spa uses natural, organic products of the highest quality, and the menu includes a variety of treatments for visitors to choose from. Massages can be traditionally relaxing or deep tissue, and there is also the option for one that incorporates ancient massage techniques.
Other treatments include desert heat rituals, temazcal, honey candle rituals and corn and cacao exfoliation, among many others.
No matter which treatment guests choose, they can begin or end it with a hydrotherapy ritual, which includes access to a sauna, steam, hot jacuzzi, cold jacuzzi, sensation showers, cold room and recreational pool overlooking the river.
