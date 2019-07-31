Vanessa Bloy | July 31, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Paul Gauguin Cruises Explores French Polynesia’s Culture
As the m/s Paul Gauguin takes you to French Polynesia, this storied ship also brings French Polynesia to you. Travelers will find something new to explore around every bend, from sacred sites and archaeological landmarks that are among the best preserved in French Polynesia to the colorful sea life that can be experienced on a SCUBA or snorkeling expedition.
Presentations by a variety of special guests enhance each voyage. This is more than a vacation—it’s a journey of Polynesian culture and enrichment.
Experience Islands Authentically by Land and Sea
Paul Gauguin Cruises' coveted seven- to 16-night itineraries bring all of the exciting elements of luxury, small-ship cruising immersed in Polynesian hospitality. Throughout the voyage, the opportunity to experience each destination in the most authentic, in-depth and meaningful way is at the very essence of the voyage.
On land, explore on your own or choose from optional shore excursions that include nature hikes, archaeological expeditions, island tours by Le Truck or 4x4 Jeep, black-pearl farm adventures and so much more. Step back in history on the island of Hiva Oa, in the Marquesas, which is the burial place of legendary artist Paul Gauguin, as well as home of the largest stone sculptures in the Marquesas, which are considered to be linked to the famous tikis of Easter Island.
At sea, float effortlessly over coral reefs and view a variety of tropical fish, stingrays, reef sharks and sea turtles on optional snorkeling excursions. From The Gauguin’s retractable watersports marina, enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding. Dive deeper alongside The Gauguin’s SCUBA instructors and get an up-close look at the incredible marine life on a dive excursion.
Les Gauguines and Les Gauguins—Tahitian Ambassadors
As soon as you step aboard The Gauguin, you’ll be greeted by a troupe of local Tahitians—Les Gauguines and Les Gauguins—who hail from the islands and serve as cruise hosts, entertainers and storytellers. They share their rich culture with you and bring the spirit of Polynesia to life.
On board, Les Gauguines and Les Gauguins participate in many activities and hands-on demonstrations, all designed to share the many interesting and unique facets of their lifestyle. They offer ukulele lessons, Tahitian language classes and basket weaving with coconut palm leaves. They retell ancestral legends, offer Tahitian dance lessons, lead traditional shell jewelry classes and share various ways to tie a pareo.
During visits to Motu Mahana, Les Gauguines and Le Gauguins welcome you to Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private island with authentic Polynesian music and warm smiles. In the evening, enjoy traditional Tahitian performances by Les Gauguins and Les Gauguines along with local island dance groups that come aboard the ship, including the Children of Huahine.
Tahitian Night Aboard The Gauguin
Each voyage, The Gauguin celebrates the food and culture of French Polynesia on Tahitian Night. Local mamas come aboard the ship to help guests make fresh flower leis and heis (crowns) while local musicians perform traditional Tahitian songs. The Gauguin’s dining venues serve a special course-by-course Tahitian menu featuring island specialties. After dinner, a famous dance troupe from the island of Moorea performs in the ship’s Grand Salon.
Embracing the Art of Polynesia
Paul Gauguin Cruises onboard art collection features Polynesian fine art and works that showcase early explorers. Limited-time exhibits of paintings and photography aboard the ship by respected Polynesian artists are displayed as well, so you can see up close and firsthand how the singular qualities of light and beauty in French Polynesia inspire the creative imagination.
