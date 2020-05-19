Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | May 19, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Puerto Vallarta Begins Economic Recovery Plan
Puerto Vallarta entered into the beginning of its economic recovery plan this week, Phase 0. The first phase will last for 15 days, and the first step is preparing the necessary protocols for the remaining phases.
Some businesses that weren’t originally essential will open at 50 percent capacity.
Places including beaches, public spaces, shopping malls, bars and nightclubs will stay closed for the time being, and restaurants and cafes can operate at 50 percent capacity as long as they follow safety protocols.
The Puerto Vallarta International Airport, cruise port, public transportation, supermarkets and government offices all have sanitizing measures in place, and authorities are working with the travel sector to implement new protocols in the next phase.
“Tourism is a very important industry in our state, and we are looking forward to welcoming back international visitors when the time is right,” German Ralis, Minister of Tourism of the State of Jalisco said. “However, we remain very cautious with our plans for re-opening Jalisco, including popular tourism destinations like Puerto Vallarta, to ensure that the safest and cleanest conditions await guests upon their return.”
More information on future phases will be available in the weeks ahead.
