Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | June 15, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Puerto Vallarta Hotels Reopen With Reduced Capacity
The main priority for Puerto Vallarta is the health and safety of all residents and visitors. Since the destination is a popular place for tourists to visit, many travelers are hoping to get back to the area soon.
The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board is working closely with health and government officials to ensure they have the latest information regarding COVID-19, and the Jalisco governor recently announced the opening of the hotel sector.
The destination’s hotel services reopened with a reduced capacity of 25 to 30 percent based on room inventory. Some areas, including gyms and spas, will remain closed at this time. Businesses that were previously deemed non-essential are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, as long as they don’t attract large crowds.
From the airport and cruise port to public transportation and supermarkets, cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been put in place in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Some businesses such as large shopping malls and nightclubs will also remain closed at this time.
During Phase 0 of the Puerto Vallarta recovery plan, the government continues to monitor the number of new cases to decide when the next phase can begin.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS