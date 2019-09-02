AMResorts Blog | September 02, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Rainforest Alliance Resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean
Travelers staying at any of the Now Resorts & Spas properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic may not realize, but they are staying at a Rainforest Alliance Certified property.
This AMResorts brand shows the company’s commitment to sustainability and biodiversity, as it follows the eight principles of the Rainforest Alliance:
—Sustainable management planning
—Quality management
—Human resource management
—Safety management
—Communication and marketing management
—Food and Beverage Safety Program
—Supplier management
—Sustainability education
These principles are in addition to the social aspects of the employees and community as well as the environmental and business management aspects.
Now Resorts & Spas is eligible for the certification because it proudly follows 100 percent of the requirements from the Rainforest Alliance.
Visitors to these resorts can book their tropical vacation feeling good about their choice.
