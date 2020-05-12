Chile Blog | May 12, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Read These Books to Inspire Your Next Visit to Chile
Even though you might not be able to travel to the country right now, Chile is creating unique ways for travelers to learn about the destination—from taking a tour on your smartphone to watching movies that will inspire your next visit.
Now, avid readers can participate in even more couch tourism by reading books that will inspire future visits to this destination.
Anyone planning a trip to Valparaiso can check out Daughter of Fortune, written by Isabel Allende. The setting for this love story is Valparaiso, and it vividly describes the port landscapes and colorful homes.
The Postman, by Antonio Skármeta, is also set in Isla Negra (Valparaiso) and tells the story of a 17-year-old postman who delivers daily correspondence to a poet.
Romance fans will love reading The Retreat for Heartbroken Women, by Marcela Serrano. This book is great for travelers who plan on visiting Chiloe, located in southern Chile. The main character ends up in the Chiloe Archipelago in hopes of healing a broken heart.
Perico Trepa Por Chile, by Alicia Morel and Marcela Paz, is a classic Chilean children’s book that tells a story about a boy who follows in his father’s footsteps to be a sheepherder instead of finishing school. This book is ideal for families to read together, and it covers the various landscapes Chile has to offer.
Visit Chile’s blog to find more books to add to your reading list.
More Chile, Chile
More by Chile Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS