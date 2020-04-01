Chile Blog | April 01, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Travel to Chile From Your Smartphone
We know that staying at home during times of COVID-19 is not the most exciting plan, especially if our planned trips were replaced by at-home quarantine. But relax! This will soon pass, and you can advantage of this time to plan your next adventure. See what apps help you travel around Chile, and join us for some virtual tourism.
Before we start, we need to warn you. If you haven’t been to Chile yet, you are going to love it! From the comfort of your phone, you can enjoy the diversity of its landscapes, extreme experiences and the countless adventures of a destination where the impossible is possible.
So let's get to work. Find a quiet spot, get ready to download the apps and begin to dream of Chile. Here is the list of apps every travel lover needs to tour Chile:
Chile Travel APP
One of the newest travel apps about Chile comes from the country's official tourism website and is called Chile Travel APP. A complete virtual guide with all of the information you need to easily, engagingly and comfortably see what's waiting for you in Chile.
With a rich collection of high-quality photographs that will take your breath away, the app offers more than 600 pieces of content, including national parks, ski centers, hot springs routes, tips on converting to the local currency and weather information by region.
The best part of the app is that its content can be accessed in three languages: Spanish, English and Portuguese.
Let the daydreaming begin!
Aysen Patagonia Chile
This practical app by the Chilean National Tourism Service offers spectacular images of the south of Chile, and useful GPS maps that offer all practical tips a tourist could need for lodging, food and general services.
Aysén Patagonia divides its services into four zones so that you can discover each of these incredible areas: Northern Carretera Austral, Southern Carretera Austral, Coyhaique-Aysén, and the Patagonian Fjords and Channels.
In addition to offering content in different languages, it also has a text to voice program that makes it accessible for people with reduced vision, which will make you fall even more in love with this destination where the warmth of its people offsets its cold glacier landscapes.
Chile 360
Chile 360º is probably the application with the best 360° photos and videos of Chile’s most representative destinations. Download this app, get your virtual reality glasses and without even leaving your home, you can get an adrenaline rush as you hike Torres del Paine or gape at the immensity of the Atacama Desert.
A true gem for extreme adventure enthusiasts. Here you can get a taste of what’s waiting for you, for example, in the magical island of Rapa Nui (Easter Island), with a tour of the Moai and volcanoes in the island known as the navel of the earth.
An added bonus is that you can download your favorite content on your mobile device and enjoy it offline, to take a little bit of Chile with you wherever you go.
Chile Mobile Observatory
Chile has become the world capital of astronomy observation, with over 40 percent of the scientific observatories installed in the northern area of the country. For this reason, we invite you to see some fascinating images of the stars, nebulas, galaxy collisions, colossal star explosions, and much more, with the app Chile Mobile Observatory.
This is an application that you have to have this year, since Chile is going to be the perfect place for observing the upcoming solar eclipse on December 14, 2020, and you can experience it in all of its splendor in the south of Chile.
Get ready for the 2020 eclipse in Chile 2020!
More Chile, Chile
