RIU Hotels & Resorts Introduces Redesigned Wedding Program
Destination wedding reservations for clients are some of the most cherished bookings for travel advisors. Agents get the opportunity to meet the excited couple, plan travel for the family and friends and see photos (and in some cases witness the ceremony firsthand) of the newlyweds after they tie the knot.
These moments turn into lifelong memories for clients, and travel advisors get to be part of that. RIU Hotels & Resorts understand how special these wedding moments are, and the resort company has recently introduced a new, redesigned wedding program.
RIU Hotels & Resorts knows everyone’s “happily ever after” may not look exactly alike, which is why it offers five different Wedding Collections.
The Wedding Collections by RIU program includes the following:
—Free Collection, for the intimate ceremony.
—Classic Collection, a timeless memory for one of the most important days.
—Royal Collection, added details for a royal wedding in paradise.
—Caprice Collection, for those who want to take the celebration up another notch.
—Indulgence Collection, where every wish comes true.
To celebrate this rebrand, RIU is offering a discount of 10 percent for your clients. On top of the client discount, travel advisors can earn a 15 percent commission when booking the Royal, Caprice and Indulgence Collections.
Check out the new brochure here to see what’s all included in these wedding collections and visit www.weddingsbyriu.com or email weddings@riu.com for more details.
