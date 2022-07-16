RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | July 14, 2022 11:00 PM ET
RIU Welcoming 2 New Adults-Only Properties in Mexico
RIU Hotels & Resorts is readying to welcome new properties to its collection of all-inclusive resorts.
Coming October 1, 2022, the new Adults Only Riu Latino Hotel will open in Costa Mujeres, Mexico. The property, surrounded by nature, offers unlimited fun and will be ideal for groups of friends and couples looking to get away.
The beachfront setting provides everything travelers want out of a vacation. Drinks and snacks are available 24 hours a day, and guests can enjoy the Splash Water World water park with a variety of slides as well as five swimming pools. Those looking for entertainment will enjoy nightlife at the Pacha nightclub and four restaurants offer visitors a variety of cuisines.
Making its debut on November 26, 2022, is the new adults-only Riu Palace Kukulkan Hotel in Cancun.
The resort features the new Mixologist lobby bar, a new burger bar at the pool, a wine menu, upgraded bedding, new in-room TV casting so that guests can stream their favorite content from their devices and an upgraded Capuchino Bar and room service menu.
The hotel also offers Elite Club by RIU, which includes premium room locations, access to Premium-branded drinks at selected bars, upgraded in-room liquor, upgraded minibar with snacks and a bottle of wine, confirmed late checkout, in-room aromatherapy, an exclusive welcome gift and a dedicated check-in area and Elite Club wristband.
More RIU Hotels & Resorts, Mexico
More by RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS