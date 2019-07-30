AMResorts Blog | July 30, 2019 1:00 PM ET
Romantic Settings for Your Destination Wedding
Secrets Resorts & Spas, part of the AMResorts collection, are adults-only properties scattered throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. These romantic retreats all have beachfront locations and romantic settings for a honeymoon, anniversary or a simple romantic getaway with your significant other.
In addition to celebrating these special occasions, Secrets Resorts & Spas also provide ideal romantic settings for destination weddings.
Couples can create a dream wedding setting, and the staff at Secrets Resorts will make it come true, whether it’s walking down the sandy aisle towards the clear blue water or enjoying dinner surrounded by tropical palm trees.
The wedding packages vary from simple to extravagant with everything in between.
Couples can choose from the décor options already available or work with the wedding planners to put together their very own individual style. Private first look in a tropical location, dance floor on the beach or a ceremony near the pool—it’s all available at Secrets.
Your guests will be happy to know that all the food, drinks and entertainment are included during their stay. They will not only get to enjoy your special day but also have a vacation of their own.
Visit the Secrets Resorts blog to see photos of other couples who have tied the knot at these properties.
