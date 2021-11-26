Madeira Blog | November 25, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Sample Madeira Wine Where It’s Produced
Madeira wine is beloved around the world and across the centuries; drank by George Washington and referenced by Shakespeare, its 600-year history is still going strong in the Madeira islands.
When the islands of Madeira were discovered 600 years ago by the Portuguese, they made it a stop on their way to the Americas, Africa and Asia. But one of the greatest diseases that could befall a sailor was scurvy, or lack of vitamin C.
Grape juice became a preferred method for keeping scurvy away, so those who settled on Madeira began planting grapevines to supply the sailors with grape juice and wine ... which eventually turned to vinegar on months-long ocean voyages. With the addition of brandy or rum, Madeira wine was made.
The leftover wine that hadn’t been drunk by the sailors began to taste even better having been aged with the addition of tropical heat. The winemakers on Madeira began using heat to age their wines trying to replicate the process, and they found that the best wines begin aging in the attic, the hottest parts of a house.
Today, Madeira produces four styles of wine. Dry, medium dry, medium sweet and sweet Madeira wines are produced with Secral, Verdelho, Boal and Malvasia grapes. Two others, which are quite rare, are called Terrantez and Bastardo.
Tinta Negra, a hardier grape variety, accounts for 85 percent of grape production on the island because of its hardiness to disease and adaptability: it can produce all four styles of wine just by changing its method of production. Depending on how sweet or dry the wine should be, fermentation can take between 48 hours to ten days. The drier the wine, the longer the fermentation process.
A stronger alcohol, at 96-proof, is added to stop the fermentation process. Then oxygen and heat are applied to age the wine. This process can last for a year, a decade, or even longer than a century. Madeira wine, because of its unique production process, won’t turn to vinegar after it’s been opened, which is why it’s considered the longest-lasting man-made food product in the world.
Travelers to Madeira can enjoy visiting eight wineries that offer guided tours, wine tastings and other fun activities to experience its rich wine history. In September, visitors can enjoy one of the island’s most beloved annual festivals, the Wine Festival, which includes all types of wine production activities like grape picking and stomping, and of course, wine drinking!
