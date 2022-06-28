Collette Blog | June 28, 2022 12:22 PM ET
Save Up To 30 Percent With Collette’s Christmas in July Sale
Travelers can get up to 30 percent off tours and cruising with Collette when they book by July 18, 2022, with the tour operator’s Christmas in July sale with code JOLLYJULY.
From a cruise along the Rhine and Moselle with the Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers cruise or a breathtaking trip to Australia with The Complete South Pacific tour, the Christmas in July sale offers savings on a variety of itineraries around the world.
Travel advisors can also take advantage of the tour operator’s Advanced Commission Program, which guarantees advanced commissions for advisors even if the travel party cancels their trip. Additionally, guests can enjoy Collette’s Travel Protection Plan, which includes cancellation coverage up to 24 hours prior to departure and for any reason.
Advisors can learn more about the current promotion here, where they can customize flyers to send to current or prospective clients, sign up with Collette’s travel advisor network, which offers support and sales materials or make use of Collette’s ready-made social media posts and digital ads to spark interest among clients through social media.
More Collette
More by Collette Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS