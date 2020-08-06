Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | August 06, 2020 4:14 PM ET
Say Yes in Paradisus
Destination weddings continue to be a popular option amongst engaged couples, and beach ceremonies are especially a favorite. Mexico is home to some of the best beaches around, and the Mexican Caribbean has the pristine white sand many people search for.
The reimagined Paradisus Playa del Carmen recently reopened to guests and has a wedding promotion available for couples looking to tie the knot in paradise.
The resort is encouraging brides and grooms to “Say Yes in Paradisus” and receive the “Entice Me” promotion for the months of March, August, September and October.
The Aqua package, for 24 guests, usually prices at $5,970. With the Entice Me promotion, couples can receive this package at a price of $4,780. The 34 guest Allure package has dropped to $7,780 from $9,560, and the 42 guest Tailor Made package has dropped to $11,940 from $14,310.
As a special gift, Paradisus Playa del Carmen is providing a complimentary adults-only bridal suite for wedding parties to use for five hours prior to the ceremony.
The booking window for this promotion goes through December 22, 2020.
Contact a travel advisor or contact the resort by emailing romance.paradisus.playadelcarmen@melia.com or calling +52 (984)877 3900 Ext.5438.
