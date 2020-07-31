The Reimagined Paradisus Playa del Carmen Reopens to Guests
Hotel & Resort Paradisus Playa del Carmen Codie Liermann July 31, 2020
Many tourist hotspots throughout Mexico have reopened and are warmly welcoming visitors—from a distance. Popular resort destinations, including Cancun and Riviera Maya, have been safely receiving visitors over the past few months.
Paradisus Playa del Carmen is also open and welcoming back guests as of July 1, 2020. However, the property has a new configuration. Gone are the days of two separate sections, Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla and Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda, as the resort has now been merged into one.
It’s now known as Paradisus Playa del Carmen, open for all ages. The resort is still a luxury playground located on a pristine white sand beach, 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport. It caters to both adults and children with spacious suites, multiple pools and endless options for delicious dining.
New at this resort, however, is “The Reserve”: the top level of service offering guests added perks throughout their stay. Included in this higher category is access to a personalized concierge, a private pool with a swim-up bar, an exclusive beach area, adults-only sections and more.
The Reserve is an immersive vacation experience with opportunities for guests to reconnect and create lasting memories throughout their stay. Special perks such as bathrobes and slippers and exclusive access to restaurants are the cherries on top of an already amazing vacation experience.
Guests staying in this section of the resort will feel special from the moment they arrive, beginning their vacation with a private check-in service—in addition to a private check-out experience upon their departure.
At Paradisus Playa del Carmen, guests can choose to do it all or do nothing at all. From swimming in the pool and enjoying the swim-up bar to lounging in the sun and roaming the beach, visitors will find complete relaxation with a stay at this property.
For those who can't sit still, several unique activities are also available at this resort, including cooking classes, wine tastings, tequila tastings, dance lessons and more. Whether it’s a honeymoon couple relaxing post-wedding or a multigenerational family reconnecting in paradise, Paradisus Playa del Carmen has something for everyone to enjoy.
The property houses 910 lavish suites, 124 of which are swim-up suites with direct access to the pool. The Reserve section boasts 338 suites, and four of these are presidential suites. Visitors to this resort are put in an ideal location, just steps from a number of attractions including Playa del Carmen’s 5th Avenue, Xcaret, Akumal, Xel-ha and Xplor.
With the Stay Safe with Meliá program in place, visitors can rest assured the resort is doing everything it can to keep employees and guests healthy throughout their stay.
