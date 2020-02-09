Seabourn Blog | February 09, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Seabourn Welcomes You to Athens
Seabourn has an impressive array of expeditions that include a final destination to Athens, Greece. With such a vast and rich history, vibrant culture and some of the most iconic sites in the world, there is a lot to see in this city. To help guests make the most of their Greek excursions, Seabourn has created a recommended three-day itinerary.
Day one of Seabourn’s proposed itinerary kicks off with a visit to the must-see UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Acropolis. To brush up on the history of the ancient Greek temples, you may want to visit the Acropolis Museum before visiting the site itself.
Make sure to see key locations in the Acropolis like the Parthenon, the Erechtheion temple and the Ancient Agora archaeological site. After touring through the marvelous Acropolis, you can make your way to the neighborhood Plaka for some shopping and dining.
Day two will take you to Hydra Island for a more traditional vacation experience. The island is home to breathtaking beaches like Vlychos Beach and Kaminia Beach, with plenty of lively taverns and restaurants to go to for lunch.
Hydra Island is full of history as well, with museums like the Historical Archives Museum teaching guests the more “recent” history of the island.
Day three may be the last day but it’s still jampacked with activities and sites to explore. Your day starts in Syntagma Square, where you can witness the changing of the guard and the Greek Parliament building.
Next, head over to the nearby National Gardens, which leads to the historic Panathenaic Stadium, the site of the first modern Olympic Games. A taxi can then take you to the National Museum of Archaeology.
