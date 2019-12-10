Seabourn Blog | December 10, 2019 11:58 AM ET
Seabourn’s Reasons for Visiting Spain
There are so many wonderful countries to visit in Europe, and Spain is no exception. This destination provides tourists with interesting history to learn about and beautiful architecture in addition to stunning landscapes.
Travelers can choose to begin their trip by spending time touring the various busy cities and then head to the beach for a laidback portion of the vacation. Seabourn has several itineraries that include Spain, and the cruise line suggests putting this destination on your travel bucket list if you haven’t already.
Many travelers choose to visit the larger, more popular cities in Spain, but Seabourn suggests visiting Andalusia, the southernmost region. Travelers will get the same cultural experience but will encounter fewer tourists in this area.
Another place to visit in Spain is the Canary Islands, specifically Tenerife. Often referred to as the “Island of Eternal Spring,” Tenerife offers visitors an impressive year-round climate, jaw-dropping scenery and plenty of hiking trails to explore.
In addition to the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands—Ibiza, Menorca, Mallorca and Formentera—are also beautiful destinations to add to the list. Anyone interested in bustling nightlife will want to visit Ibiza, and travelers looking for more of a relaxed vibe can choose Majorca and Menorca.
From busy cities to remote beaches, and everything in between, Spain has it all. These are just a few of the many reasons why Spain is a destination to explore with Seabourn.
