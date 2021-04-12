The Cosmopolitan Blog | April 12, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Sightseeing on a Las Vegas Road Trip
Arizona and California both enjoy close proximity to Las Vegas, so why even fly when there’s so much to see and experience along the way?
The journey is more important than the destination when it comes to road-tripping. If you’re driving from Arizona, for example, stopping at Grand Canyon National Park, Coconino National Forest in Sedona and the Petrified Forest National Park are all awesome parks to explore along the way.
After your national park exploration is over, take the scenic route along the historic Route 66, taking you past Holbrook, Winslow, Flagstaff and Kingman. Along the way, you’ll encounter the Meteor Crater in Winslow, Walnut Canyon National Monument and Wigwam Motel. Kingman also features the Arizona Route 66 Museum as well as Alpacas of the Southwest, an alpaca ranch.
Interstate 15 is the best route to take from California to Las Vegas. Visit the Calico Ghost Town near Yermo, where guests can experience the silver rush in person, pan for gold and even camp at a campsite, in a historic cabin or a bunkhouse.
If you love taking wacky photos with friends and family, head to Baker, home to the World’s Tallest Thermometer. Later on in your road trip, stop at Primm, where Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino displays the car Bonnie and Clyde drove the day they were ambushed, which was riddled with bullets.
Lastly, just before entering Vegas, you’ll come upon the Seven Magic Mountains, a towering collection of colored boulders designed by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone. Snap a few pics here, because this art installation will only run through the end of 2021.
To learn more about these road trip routes, or about staying at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas upon arrival, click here.
More The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas
More by The Cosmopolitan Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS