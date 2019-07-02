Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | July 02, 2019 2:00 PM ET
Superhero Mondays in Cancun
Mondays spent in Cancun are always a good time. After a long day soaking up the sun near a pool or on the beach, there’s usually always nightlife available somewhere in the area. Whether it’s at the resort you’re staying at or in town at one of the bars or clubs, there are plenty of opportunities to party late into the evening.
However, a stay at Temptation Cancun Resort, an Original Group property, allows you to take Mondays up a notch and enjoy an evening of mingling with superheroes. Theme nights are available throughout the week, but the ultimate superhero experience starts the week off right at this resort.
When you’re packing for your trip, remember to throw in your favorite sexy superhero outfit to show off at BASH. This adult only experience is like no other, as you’ll have a chance to mix and mingle with other sexy superheroes all night long.
If superhero night doesn’t quite sound up your alley, opt for another theme night such as angels and devils, lingerie lounge or boogie night. Each night of the week allows for something fun and exciting for guests.
Click here to learn more.
More Temptation Cancun Resort, Original Group, Cancun
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS