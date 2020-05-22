Crystal Cruises Blog | May 22, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Tasting Europe’s Wonderful Wine Selection
During a Crystal Cruises adventure in Europe, guests have the chance to explore all the nooks and crannies and take in the beautiful vistas along the way.
In addition to enjoying the surrounding scenery, there are several opportunities to taste Europe’s wonderful wine selection as well as the delicious dishes to pair them with.
For example, while strolling through the Wachau Valley, visitors can try world-class Riesling and Grüner Veltliner. According to Crystal sommeliers, these wines are best paired with a Viennese Wiener schnitzel. Those who prefer a red wine can try the Pinot Noir.
Other wines found in this region include Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay.
Guests don’t need to travel too far to experience these authentic flavors, as the Crystal River ships have wine lists which include selections from the local destinations they travel through.
While travelers aren’t able to enjoy these wines in Europe right now, the Crystal@Home experience allows them to partake no matter where they are.
