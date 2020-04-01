Crystal Launches Digital Program to Entertain Travelers at Home
Crystal has created a new virtual program to satisfy travelers’ wanderlust while they’re staying at home.
Crystal@Home: A Virtual Cruise Experience will host a weekly series of live streaming events, conversations on Crystal’s social media channels, stories on the Crystal Insider blog, a re-release of Crystal Storytellers, Crystal’s podcast guest lecture series and more.
“We often say that our guests are family, and we miss our Crystal Family and we know that they miss exploring the world. Just as our guests feel at home aboard our ships, we want them to be able to enjoy their favorite elements of a Crystal vacation from their own homes,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “Our guests’ interests are varied and broad, and the Crystal@Home program speaks to that individuality. It also unites us over a common love of travel and the Crystal Experience during this challenging time.”
Details can be found each week at www.crystalcruises.com/crystalathome. The flexible programming schedule is currently slated to include the following:
—Destination of the Week will highlight select destinations visited by Crystal ships.
—Longtime Crystal guest chef, Chef Jon Ashton, will host cooking classes on Sundays via Facebook Live from the Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page. The recipes will focus on easy methods and ingredients found in most pantries. Viewers can find the weekly recipe on the Crystal Insider blog or at www.crystalcruises.com/crystalathome on the preceding Tuesday to allow time to gather ingredients. The first episode goes live on April 5 at 3 p.m. ET.
—Storyteller Monday will feature the Crystal Storytellers podcast, which Crystal launched in 2019. The first season is available to download via all major podcast platforms and features interviews with world experts, celebrities, authors and other notable people who have lectured and sailed aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.
—Wellness Wednesday will feature Crystal’s certified fitness instructors offering fitness and well-being tips and home workouts on Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page.
—Thirsty Thursday on the Crystal Insider blog will feature cocktail recipes and tips from Crystal bartenders to inspire homebound happy hours.
—Friday Nights at the Galaxy will feature entertainment by Crystal’s onboard favorites, posted on Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page at 6 p.m. EST.
—Sail Away Saturday will invite Crystal guests to share images and short videos from their voyages, utilizing the hashtag #CrystalFamily.
