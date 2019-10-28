Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | October 28, 2019 9:45 AM ET
The Flavors of Mexico’s Pacific Coast
There are several things that draw visitors to the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area. These include exciting activities to participate in, gorgeous stretches of beach and a variety of resorts to choose from, both all-inclusive and boutique.
Another key attraction is the cuisine. The flavors of Mexico’s Pacific Coast are mouthwatering, and people come from around the world to enjoy them.
The climate offers perfect growing conditions for produce such as coconuts, wheat, beans, bananas, mangoes, sugar cane, corn and more.
In addition to the delicious produce, the oceanfront location of the city provides access to some of the freshest seafood around: red snapper, marlin, grouper, yellow fin tuna, mahi mahi, shrimp and oysters, to name a few.
Anyone visiting the destination with a preference for vegetation, vegan or gluten-free options will not be disappointed. The restaurants are always willing to accommodate, as long as these preferences are communicated ahead of time.
Planeta Vegetariano, River Café and Que Pasa provide are great restaurant options to dine at for vegetarian and vegan needs.
Many traditional dishes of the destination are made from corn-based, gluten-free tortillas, including quesadillas, taquitos, chilaquiles and tacos. The local tequila is also gluten-free, as it comes from the agave plant.
