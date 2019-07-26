Seabourn Blog | July 26, 2019 10:00 AM ET
The Highlights of a Trip to Quebec City
From interesting museums and charming cobblestone streets to delicious restaurants and street festivals, Quebec City is a lovely destination to visit. Seabourn has a variety of Canada & New England Cruises that include a stop in this city, giving visitors a chance to explore all the highlights.
A visit to Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Old Quebec is a must. You don’t have to be staying at the hotel in order to take a tour. Between the high-end restaurants and Chateau du Spa, guests will find just the right amount of relaxation and luxury during a stop at this hotel.
Referred to as Vie Quebec by the locals, Old Quebec is another stop to put on your list. You can browse in both Lower Town and Upper Town and learn about the 11 aboriginal nations at the Musee de la Civilisation. There are several places to choose from for lunch, a coffee or a beer.
For more of an adventurous activity, visitors can check out Montmorency Falls. Here people can participate in biking tours, ziplining, cable cars and much more. Gorgeous views of the St. Lawrence River are available to top off the adventure.
These are just a few of the many exciting highlights to see and do during a trip to Quebec City.
