Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | February 05, 2020 3:00 PM ET
The Restaurants of Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla
Food can make or break your vacation. Not only should your meals be delicious, but you should have a variety of eateries to choose from. Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla provides both, with over twenty restaurants and bars shared between its sister resort, Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda, to keep visitors fed and happy.
Guests of La Perla also have access to any of La Esmeralda’s restaurants. Planning your daily meal plan can be overwhelming with so many on-site eateries, but we can help break it down for you.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, even if your day will just consist of lounging poolside. To start your day off right, you can head over to the Naos international buffet, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Hadar is another international buffet with an assortment of breakfast dishes from all over the world.
La Palapa is also open for breakfast and lunch, but only for Royal Service and Family Concierge guests.
It might be difficult to tear yourself away from the pool to go enjoy lunch, but with some of the eateries located poolside, you won’t have to. Olio overlooks the resort’s Family Concierge pool and offers mouthwatering, homemade pizza and pasta.
The Sunset Grill offers a view of La Perla’s main pool and provides an array of snacks, sandwiches and aperitifs with a Mexican touch. The Market makes the walk from the pool worth it, as the comfortable restaurant provides traditional, flavorful BBQ.
The resort has no shortage of dinner choices. Fuego is an elegant Latin American restaurant that will seat you on the terrace or the private dining room. La Esmerelda’s Vento serves Italian-inspired cuisine, and Bana has a large selection of Asian food.
The Aztec-inspired Mole restaurant is for guests who love traditional Mexican flavor, while The Grill offers a unique Italian-Argentine menu.
