January 07, 2020
Top 10 Caribbean Ports to Check Out
It’s no secret that the Caribbean is beautiful and a great vacation destination. But the Caribbean is not one singular place—it is made up of countries and territories that all have their own charm and beauty.
As a result, Seabourn has compiled a list (in no particular order) of the 10 best ports to check out on a Caribbean vacation.
Jamaica is great for a beach getaway, especially on the north shore. There is also great nightlife, and music lovers can visit the birthplace of Bob Marley. Turks and Caicos is ideal for a honeymoon spot, as it houses five-star hotels and resorts and hosts activities of all kinds.
The Bahamas makes for a popular stop for Caribbean cruises, but its large size and the endless amount of activities would make anyone want to stay longer. St. Martin, or Sint Maarten, is an interesting location where tourists can enjoy the best that French and Dutch-infused cultures have to offer.
St. Lucia may be small compared to some of the other destinations on the list, but it is an impeccable retreat for nature lovers. Those who choose to visit Barbados can enjoy the typical pleasures of an island getaway but can also experience the history of the capital Bridgetown.
Both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands provide the best in sailing and water sports. Saint-Barthélemy, also known as Saint Barts, offers French-inspired and exclusive hotels, resorts, restaurants and stores. Finally, St. Kitts and Nevis is a great place to explore with volcanic hills, sugar plantations, colonial fortresses and Mount Liamuiga.
