Playa Resorts Blog | September 18, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Top 10 Reasons to Stay at Jewel Runaway Bay
Christmas is right around the corner, and if you are like me, you’re starting to contemplate what gifts to give your family—something other than the usual pair of socks or the toys that get lost in a couple of weeks and something that will not break the bank!
What about a family vacation that creates lasting memories...a getaway from the daily chores...an experience that offers something exciting for everyone?
With so many options, I have narrowed it down to an ideal family destination: Jamaica! With all the details to think about, it’s not easy to find a resort with something special for the entire family.
Jewel Runaway Bay is a great choice, and it really hits every point, with a variety of food options (even for the picky eaters and the ones with the special diets), spacious accommodations and a variety of fun activities for all ages.
Here are the top 10 reasons you should consider Jewel Runaway Bay Beach and Golf Resort:
1. There is an authentic Jamaica vibe and experience at Jewel Runaway Bay, with amazing options for food and rum, along with the light sounds of reggae music playing throughout the resort, surrounded by lush gardens and pristine beaches. And it’s only a few minutes from popular tourist attractions.
2. The resort has 268 spacious and well-appointed guest rooms that are a perfect fit for all families, featuring several different room types and categories. Some rooms feature high ceilings, a sitting area with a couch and two chairs and a private plunge pool with stunning views of the beach, pool or gardens. Connecting room options work great for a family stay.
3. The amazing beach has crystal clear water, soft sand and tons of fun beach activities for all ages. Plus, there is a delicious beach restaurant that serves items like burgers, hot dogs and fun kid-friendly meals and snacks.
4. Jewel Lagoon Waterpark features a 300-foot open raft ride, speed slide, kiddie slide, Pirate’s Ice Snow Cone shop and gorgeous poolscapes that feature pool-side movies.
5. Runaway Bay Golf Club offers a par 72, 18-hole golf course and complimentary green fees.
6. The resort offers fun non-motorized sports like windsurfing, paddle boarding, pedal boats, snorkeling, hobie cats, pool volleyball and more.
7. An array of restaurants and bars showcase a piano bar as well as live entertainment—not to mention daily signature tropical cocktails.
8. Radiant Spa offers a multitude of spa services and treatments, as well as a complete fitness center with machines, classes and one on one instruction.
9. Ruby Red Ranch offers Laser Tag (for guests 12 and older), archery, hayrides and more family fun.
10. All guests will experience Playa’s signature “Service from the Heart.”
Written by Tracey Green
