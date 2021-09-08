Riviera Nayarit | September 08, 2021 9:50 AM ET
Top Beach Clubs in Riviera Nayarit
Beach clubs offer more amenities for those days when you’ll be lounging around on the sand. They’re perfect options for when you’ve booked a hotel that doesn’t provide beach access, or for when you just want a change of scenery without skimping on the extras.
The next time you visit Riviera Nayarit in Mexico, check out these four amazing beach clubs, which offer perks like live music, beautiful beaches, signature cocktails and even pools of their own!
Near Sayulita, you’ll find Frente al Punto, a family-friendly beach club. There, you can enjoy fresh-made dishes and cocktails. Dinner and lunch parties under six people won’t need to make any reservations to eat. This beach club also hosts weddings and other private events.
Another family-friendly beach club, Sabal Playa in Nuevo Vallarta offers an infinity pool, a kids area, hammocks to lounge around in as well as excellent seafood and activities like paddle boarding or kayaking. Reservations for this beach club are highly encouraged.
A more modern beach club option is Mozzamare, which offers incredible views of Banderas Bay. With a beachfront pool, restaurant, poolside dining and beach lounges, you’ll be able to enjoy a meal and a day at the beach just the way you want it. Mozzamare also features romantic dinner options for couples.
Lastly, Tierra Tropical is another beach club perfect for couples. Only allowing teens 13 and up, this luxury beach club in San Pancho offers an a la carte menu filled with both local and international foods to satisfy whatever you’re craving. The pool offers a great view of the sunset, as does the beach.
Whatever beach club you choose to spend your day at, it’s sure to be a memorable experience in Riviera Nayarit.
