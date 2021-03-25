Argentina Blog | March 25, 2021 1:17 PM ET
Top Fishing Locations in Argentina
Argentina is home to a plethora of natural wonders and a huge variety of climates, lending itself to some bucket list fishing locations - all enjoyed in the reverse season due to its location south of the equator. Whether in search of a 20lb trout or the notoriously feisty golden dorado, see below for a few of Argentina’s top fishing locations:
Southern Argentina
First, travel south to the edge of the Earth to enjoy some of the best fly-fishing in the world:
—Rio Grande River, Tierra del Fuego: Rio Grande has become the most productive sea-run brown trout fishery in the world thanks to an implementation of access control and catch-and-release regulations.
—Strobel Lake, Santa Cruz: Famous for its trophy rainbow trout fishing and pristine waters, the best place to fish is at the mouth of the Barrancoso River, Strobel Lake’s only significant tributary.
—Caterina River, Los Glaciares National Park: Home to one of the only runs of Atlantic king salmon in the world, this river offers everything from deep glacial pools to shallow fast running streams where you can cast into clear shallow water.
—Santa Cruz River: Located among Patagonia’s plains, this river offers untapped steelhead fishing where anglers can get a chance at what is known as one of the hardest fighting migratory fish in the world.
—Junín de los Andes: Located in northern Patagonia, Junín de los Andes is situated on the riverbanks of the Chimehuin River and at the entrance to Lanin National Park. Thanks to its natural beauty and close vicinity to a variety of lakes and rivers, the town offers outstanding opportunities to fly fish. The mouth of the Chimehuin, located just 13 miles from town, is particularly known for its fly fishing for trout.
Northern Argentina
Head north to fight the golden dorado, known for its jumping and speed:
—Iberá Wetlands: In northeastern Argentina, the Iberá Wetlands, the second-largest wetlands in the world, boast fly fishing for golden dorado in a region that dwarfs the Florida Everglades.
—Paraná River: Fish for golden dorado, tararira and pacú in the muddy waters of the Paraná River. Time your trip for Fiesta Internacional del Dorado (The Dorado International Day), which attracts anglers from all over the world.
—Salta: Venture deep into the remote mountain streams and rivers of Argentina’s Salta Province in search of your trophy golden dorado. Fly-fishing on the Rio Juramento and Rio Dorado in the mountain jungles of Argentina is a can’t-miss.
For additional information on Argentina, please visit argentina.travel.
