April 25, 2022
Top Reasons To Stay in Gilbert on an Arizona Vacation
A visit to the state of Arizona usually tops the list for all types of travelers. Couples come in search of a romantic retreat; families have their eyes set on the endless outdoor attractions, and groups of friends long for hikes, trendy dining, shopping and more. It really does appeal to a variety of travelers.
One place, in particular, has all this and more: Gilbert, Arizona. Boasting a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, this town attracts travelers of all types for several reasons, three main ones being the food and entertainment scene, outdoor adventure opportunities and ideal accommodations to stay in.
Food and Entertainment
Stepping into Gilbert’s Heritage District fulfills every foodie’s dream. This area is a collection of more than 30 restaurants serving up local fare, along with the popular Gilbert Farmers Market. This district also has Broadway shows at the Hale Center Theatre.
Outdoor Adventures
During a stay in Gilbert, visitors are met with plenty of golf courses, parks and hiking and biking trails. One unique outdoor adventure for guests to include during a vacation is touring the Agritopia Farm, a place that brings the community together through gardening, educational experiences and volunteer programs. Another option is visiting the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch to learn about the Sonoran Desert’s wildlife and plants.
Accommodations
When it comes to choosing a place to stay, Gilbert has travelers covered. Visitors wanting a hotel stay can choose from several properties such as Tru by Hilton Gilbert, Hyatt Place Phoenix/Gilbert and Staybridge Suites Phoenix East – Gilbert to name a few. There is also the option to choose a vacation rental, which provides more of the local experience some travelers crave.
No matter what initially draws travelers to Gilbert, Arizona, they’ll soon realize there are even more exciting reasons to visit than they ever thought possible. They’ll immerse themselves in new experiences with family and friends and depart with cherished memories to last a lifetime.
