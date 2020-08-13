RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | August 13, 2020 4:30 PM ET
Travel Confidently With RIU’s Comprehensive Post-COVID-19 Manual
RIU Hotels & Resorts has recently been reopening its properties across the Caribbean destinations. The company did not waste any time addressing the unexpected situation, coming up with a post-COVID-19 manual back at the beginning of May.
The manual, which includes 17 new protocols, comprehensively addresses the ever-evolving situation, from everyday operations to cleaning and disinfection. It was thoughtfully created in collaboration with Preverisk, and with the safety of guests and employees in mind.
The protocols cover every aspect of a traveler’s vacation, so guests can feel comfortable from check-in to check-out. The areas addressed include measures in reception, rooms and cleaning, dining rooms and pools and technical services, among other areas.
In addition to measures taking place on the properties, other actions involve suppliers, transportation partners and distributors.
There is even a specific “disinfection team” created in each hotel, which specializes in cleaning rooms that might have been occupied by people with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. If potential patients are unable to be transferred to a hospital, a specific area of the hotel is reserved for them.
To learn more about these enhanced measures, visit RIU.com or download the full manual here.
