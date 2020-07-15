Last updated: 10:36 AM ET, Wed July 15 2020

RIU Hotels Reopening Properties Across the Caribbean

Hotel & Resort RIU Hotels & Resorts Donald Wood July 15, 2020

Aruba's Eagle Beach
PHOTO: Aruba's Eagle Beach. (photo via Jan-Otto/iStock Unreleased)

The RIU Hotels brand announced it has reopened several properties in key Caribbean destinations, including Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

The hospitality company revealed its Riu Palace Bavaro in Punta Cana and the Riu Palace Paradise Island in The Bahamas reopened on July 1, while the Riu Palace Aruba opened its doors to the public on July 10.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Qantas carrier terminal in Melbourne airport

Qantas Cancels All International Flights Until March 2021

Airlines & Airports
Smiley faces in the sand

Travel Advisor Details How All-Inclusive Resorts Are Reopening

Hotel & Resort
Travelers wearing masks at the airport

Strict Mask Usage, Consistent Safety Measures Paramount to...

Impacting Travel
Delta cleaning

Delta Air Lines Extends Plan to Block Middle Seats

Airlines & Airports

Earlier this month, RIU Hotels reopened the Riu Reggae in Jamaica for the first time since coronavirus-related closures began in March, days after welcoming its first guests at the Riu Ocho Rios.

With the latest openings, RIU Hotels is welcoming guests in all the countries and Caribbean destinations where the company operates. The facilities and their employees have been extensively trained in the latest health and safety protocols.

As for the RIU Hotels properties in the Mexican Caribbean, the company opened its four hotels in Cancun, but has yet to welcome guests at its four establishments in Playa del Carmen and one in Costa Mujeres.

RIU Hotels has now opened 12 of its 27 establishments in the Caribbean, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Airlines have also stepped up service to the region, with American Airlines recently announcing the relaunch of service to several key Caribbean destinations.

For more information on RIU Hotels & Resorts, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS