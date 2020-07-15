RIU Hotels Reopening Properties Across the Caribbean
The RIU Hotels brand announced it has reopened several properties in key Caribbean destinations, including Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and The Bahamas.
The hospitality company revealed its Riu Palace Bavaro in Punta Cana and the Riu Palace Paradise Island in The Bahamas reopened on July 1, while the Riu Palace Aruba opened its doors to the public on July 10.
Earlier this month, RIU Hotels reopened the Riu Reggae in Jamaica for the first time since coronavirus-related closures began in March, days after welcoming its first guests at the Riu Ocho Rios.
With the latest openings, RIU Hotels is welcoming guests in all the countries and Caribbean destinations where the company operates. The facilities and their employees have been extensively trained in the latest health and safety protocols.
As for the RIU Hotels properties in the Mexican Caribbean, the company opened its four hotels in Cancun, but has yet to welcome guests at its four establishments in Playa del Carmen and one in Costa Mujeres.
RIU Hotels has now opened 12 of its 27 establishments in the Caribbean, with more expected in the coming weeks.
Airlines have also stepped up service to the region, with American Airlines recently announcing the relaunch of service to several key Caribbean destinations.
