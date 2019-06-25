Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | June 25, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Unlimited Fun for All Ages at Hotel Xcaret Mexico
With multi-generational travel on the rise, families are on the lookout for destinations and resorts that cater to all ages. Parents planning trips with both the children and grandparents along will need to be sure to find an experience that allows everyone to have some fun.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico is a wonderful spot for all ages to enjoy. Its convenient location in Riviera Maya allows families to easily access surrounding areas such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen during their stay. The resort’s All-Fun Inclusive concept sets it apart from any other resort in the area.
In addition to the several restaurants, entertainment and activities on the property, guests also have access to numerous parks in the area. Xcaret connects visitors with animals and culture, Xel-Ha offers an incredible snorkeling experience and Xplor Park has adventurous activities. These are just a few of the many parks available.
Guests are able to eat for free at most of the parks, and transportation from the hotel to the parks and back is also included with the resort stay. Families and groups traveling together and looking for adventure will find it with a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
