Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog | August 03, 2022 11:00 PM ET
What Type of Traveler Are You?
Paul Gauguin Cruises is asking what type of traveler are you.
Are you a traveler--someone who wants to be on the road all the time? Travelers are hooked after the first trip, and they never want to stop exploring to find new, diverse places.
For travelers, the Tahitian islands offer a wide variety of unique qualities and a breadth of experiences, appealing to the traveler in all of us.
Voyagers, those who take long trips to faraway lands, are also passionate about sailing and taking their time to experience the places they come across.
Tahiti's natural beauty and treasures are ideal for these people who can take the time to discover turquoise lagoons, teeming with sealife, lush forests full of pineapples and Tahitians warmly welcoming and sharing their culture with visitors.
Maybe you are the Adventuress, a woman who seeks adventure. Tahiti's remote locations and spectacular natural environments call to the Adventuress who seeks to make a deep connection in new places whether by land or by sea.
You could also be the Wanderluster: one who has an innate desire to explore.
Wanderlusters are lured by the thrills of discovering new places. They are engaged on social media and know all the modes of modern communication, but while they may come to Tahiti to disconnect, they will find a real connection and that the images they have seen are as true as the turquoise water that awaits them.
Regardless of what type of traveler you are, Tahiti is calling to you with sun-kissed beaches, sparkling waters, breathtaking waterfalls, gourmet French Polynesian cuisine and more.
