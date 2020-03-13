ShoreTrips Blog | March 13, 2020 4:30 PM ET
What You Need to Know About Snorkeling in Jamaica
No Caribbean vacation is complete without snorkeling along the colorful coral reefs. This is especially true in Jamaica, which is home to a number of dive centers that cater to beginners and expert snorkelers alike.
Beginners will no doubt have some questions before booking a marine Jamaican excursion, and ShoreTrips has provided the answers.
Tourists who have not snorkeled before will probably wonder about the safety of the activity. In general, snorkeling is perfectly safe, though there are some practices that all swimmers should keep in mind.
1. Do not step or walk on the coral reefs. This will prevent any nasty cuts and protect the reefs, which is the most endangered ecosystem in the world.
2. Breathe through the snorkel before entering the water so that your body will better adjust.
3. Check out all of your equipment beforehand.
4. Remember that Jamaica is home to a vast number of marine species, including sharks. Risks of attacks are low, but it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and avoid provoking the wildlife.
New timers will also be wondering about the best spots to go snorkeling in the region. Jamaica has plenty of areas perfect for snorkeling, but ShoreTrips has named some of its recommendations. Montego Bay and the Seven-Mile beach are ideal locations for family excursions, while Runaway Beach is a more remote location for visitors looking to see some unique aquatic animals.
