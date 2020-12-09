Funjet Vacations Blog | December 09, 2020 10:40 AM ET
Which Universal Orlando Park Is Perfect for You?
Ever wondered what it was like to enter the realm of Harry Potter? What about Jurassic Park? At Universal Orlando Parks, you can do that and so much more. There are three parks to choose from, and so many things to see, explore and do in all of them.
Universal Studios Florida is perfect for getting a taste of what it’s like to step into your favorite movie or TV show. Step into the worlds of Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, The Mummy and more.
Universal’s Islands of Adventure has some of the best rides. Experience Jurassic Park and Harry Potter-themed rides, and even get a chance to meet Spiderman.
Universal’s Volcano Bay is perfect for the water-loving adventurous spirit. Ever wondered what it was like to drop thirteen stories down a volcano? Complete with water rides and a lazy river, your time at this park can be both relaxing and filled with adrenaline.
If you want to visit all of these parks, consider purchasing a three-park ticket that lets you access all of them. Problem solved!
For more information about the parks, please visit FunjetInsider.com.
More Funjet Vacations, ALG Vacations, Orlando
More by Funjet Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS